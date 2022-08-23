CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Superdawg® is among the most delicious dogs in the city.

This old-school style drive-in restaurant first opened its doors in 1948 when husband and wife Maurie and Flaurie Berman had school year schedules leaving their summers open for a side business. Little did they know at the time that short-term plan would turn into a year-round multi-generational family operation.

While a second location up Milwaukee Ave. in Wheeling was added in 2009, the original location remains standing and even incorporates the kitchen and order-taking station from more than six-decades ago. Though the menu has had its own tweaks over the years, it too remains much the same as the Bermans first launched it all those years ago.

Their descendants / today’s owners point to their one-of-a-kind Superdawg® as the biggest reason for the restaurant’s success. The proprietary recipe also gets credit for making their ‘dawg so darn good as noted by their ardent fans and patrons.

Has such a unique taste unlike any I have tried and I have had tried many in Chicagoland. The Spanish onions and Radioactive relish adds to this feast. I have been coming here since 1964 and still get cravings for this at any time. This would be on list for my last meal. Ken K.

The hot dogs are superior to any other I have ever had. They are bigger than most and very flavorful and juicy. Not sure how they do it but the hot dogs are always steaming hot when you receive your order. Linda D.

Just the taste of it and the aroma when you open the box and see that delicious hot dogs and the hot fries snuggled around the hot dog bun. I’m getting hungry just thinking about it. Joe N.

The Chicago location is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. while the Wheeling location is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

