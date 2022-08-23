CHICAGO — When WGN News Now asked where is Chicago’s best hot dog, we received hundreds of responses, recommending more than 80 locations. After narrowing it down and putting it to a vote, you decided Jimmy’s Red Hots is among the most delicious dogs in the city.

In 1954 a man named, you got it, Jimmy opened up this humble hot dog stand and nearly 70 years later it is still serving up some of the city’s best bites. What’s more, it remains owned and operated by family of the man who started it all.

Here you can find what the owner calls a Depression-style hot dog, or polish sausage, which many now call a Chicago-style dog: an all-beef hot dog with yellow mustard, chopped white onions, sweet pickle relish, a dill pickle spear, and sport peppers. Toss in a healthy handful of fresh cut fries and you’ve got everything you need to have the full Jimmy’s experience.

Their menu is small and you can only pay with cash, but generations of Chicagoans have walked through these doors for a meal, and from our readers’ comments it seems generations to come will do the same.

My family have been eating Jimmy’s for over 45 years and spanning 3 generations. Great value and the best taste. Alexander U.

OMG! I lived in Chicago all my life till 10 years ago. I have been going to Jimmy’s for years. I come from Bolingbrook just to eat their hot dogs. Beatriz F.

A true Red Hot, this Chicago style Dog is worth the trip and wait. Jimmy’s is always a hit no matter the day, no matter the time! Mike S.

They are open 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.

Be sure to also check out our previous poll on where Chicago’s best taco is located!