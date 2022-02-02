Host your sweetie to a suite at Soldier Field for Valentine’s Day

CHICAGO — This Valentine’s Day relax in the comfort of a warm suite at Soldier Field for a movie, dinner, and great company.

For the second year in a row, the stadium is hosting A Suite Night on Friday, February 11, 2022. You can skip out on dinner and a show and relax in a suite for your night’s activities from 7 P.M.- 11P.M.

Guest will have the opportunity to enjoy a private suite at the stadium with their significant other or with a group of friends.

Each reservation will also include an opportunity to take pictures on the field, food and beverage packages, and a movie screening of Crazy, Stupid, Love on the stadium video boards.

The stadium chef will be preparing different options including a cheese and charcuterie board, honey sriracha meatballs, braised short ribs, porcini agnolotti pasta, and double chocolate cupcake treats beginning at $150 per person.

Guests can also purchase a personalized message on the stadium video boards for $30. Organizers say this option helped with a proposal that happened last year.

This is a 21+ only event. Proof of vaccination with valid photo ID is required. Guests who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter.

A suite reservation can be done here or by emailing ASuiteNight@SoldierField.net.