CHICAGO — Homicides in the City of Chicago are down 6% in 2022 compared to the same timeframe in 2021, while shootings are down 11%, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

However, the numbers show a different result when 2022 is compared with 2020, 2019 and 2018 — which all show increases in both homicides and shootings.

A cause is difficult to extract from raw data as it leaves out any number of additional factors, such as pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown are holding a press conference, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday, to, “provide an update on public safety,” according to a release from the mayor’s office.

