‘Home Sweet Home?’ It was eventually for Chicago Fire FC in 2021

CHICAGO – There wasn’t a lot to cheer about early in their season. After all, they scored only four goals in their first nine games – two coming in the opening minutes of their season opener.

That’s why after a loss to FC Cincinnati on June 23rd they sat in last place in all of Major League Soccer.

But three-straight home games after that at Soldier Field saw the club make a remarkable turnaround. Not only did they find the offense, scoring three goals in every match, but they came out of the stretch with seven points.

A draw with the Philadelphia Union was followed by wins over Atlanta United FC (3-0) and Orlando City SC (3-1) to boost the club out of last place in the MLS.

