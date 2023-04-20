CHICAGO — You can’t get much closer to the Friendly Confines than 1110 W. Addison Street — a home which has been owned by one family for more than 60 years.

Now that home is up for sale.

The old real estate adage “location, location, location” certainly applies with the listing price for this 130-year-old, 3,000 square-feet home cracking the $1 million mark.

It’s nearly at the intersection of Addison and Clark with the front door being 305 feet from the Wrigley Field marquee; less than distance of running the bases.

This classic Chicago two-flat has a main-floor unit with three bedrooms and one bathroom, and a second-floor unit with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also comes with a full basement and five off-street parking spaces, which have regularly been rented out to event attendees.

WGN’s Dana Rebik featured the property and its owners in a 2018 story. At the time, Dolores Wilson had lived there since the 1960s and her own 30s. It’s where she raised her family, became a widow, and always cheered on her Chicago Cubs. She told Dana many had approached her over the years to inquire about buying the property but she never even considered selling.

The property is being sold as-is and advertised as a “great investment” and an “unbeatable lot.”

See the full listing here.

Listing agent: Leann Bluske

Photos provided courtesy of ConsumerEquity LLC.