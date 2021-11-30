Holiday fun set to take over La Grange Saturday, December 4th

LA GRANGE – The Village of La Grange and the La Grange Business Association are hosting their annual Hometown Holidays event. While many of the shopping, lights displays, and dining events are happening throughout the month of December, Saturday the 4th is one day to mark on your calendar. The village’s Holiday Walk kicks off of 5 p.m. runs until 9 p.m. The event includes the arrival of Santa by firetruck to the La Grange Village Hall where he will light their tree, holiday choirs and themed characters roam the area, there’s a petting zoo and pony rides, kiddie train rides, perfect picture moments called Selfies with Elfies, oversized light displays, glistening ice sculptures and merchant open houses to round out the celebration.

Organizers have also launched a digital shopping guide called the La Grange Wish Book. In it, the neighborhood’s small retailers are showcasing their top-selling gifts for the holiday season. What’s more, if you see something you like the site can bring you directly to the business’s webpage. See a small preview of what’s available in the video above.

Find more information here: www.lagrangeevents.com/holiday