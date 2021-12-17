Holi-YAY! visits the first Mexican cultural store on the Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO — This Holi-YAY! season something vibrant and beautiful has opened on Michigan Avenue. Colores Mexicanos is the first ever Mexican cultural store on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile.

It’s a fair-trade shop filled with cultural exhibitions from 12 states in Mexico and 35 different regions.

Every piece is hand picked and hand made by artesanos or artisans whose stories and photos accompany each item on display.

Sister duo Leti and Erika Espinosa along with Gabriel Neely-Streit have filled the vibrant Mexican gift shop with caminos de mesa or table runners, rebozos, clothing and many more cultural treasures that show a deep appreciation and love for artistic traditions and indigenous cultures.

As part of their of their opportunity with the City of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), The Magnificent Mile Association, Colores Mexicanos will be hosting various local pop-ups and collaborating with local artists within their store.

You can see a list of dates and events here.

Transport to Mexico everyday through the end of December from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The owners say they are currently working on negotiating a longer contract and possibly extending their time in the location.

Colores Mexicans

605 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL