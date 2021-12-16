Holi-YAY! visits the breathtaking views of Rudolph’s Rooftop at London House

CHICAGO — Come along as WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series takes us to a whole new level.

In a city filled with sweeping views, who doesn’t want to be on top of the world? Well, 21 floors to be exact.

We’re talking about a truly one-of-a-kind experience at Rudolph’s Rooftop at London House. You can dine in-doors, but we recommend stepping outside where you’ll find yourself fully immersed in a breathtaking view.

Through the first of January, you’ll find their holiday decorations that include heated igloos.

They’re available with a reservation and come with their own unique menu that contains various boards like beer cheese fondue and smores. Reserved igloos have a 2 hours limit.

They also have a holiday flight with 4 ounces of an IPA, Stout, and Krampbiscus Holiday Ale.

But you can also step up to the bar and order a seasonal drink like a Snowbird or Reindeer Games.

They open at 11am with bar service and kitchen open until 11pm.

Reservations are recommended.

You can find more information here.