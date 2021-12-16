Holi-YAY! visits the breathtaking views of Rudolph’s Rooftop at London House

WGN News Now

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Come along as WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series takes us to a whole new level.

In a city filled with sweeping views, who doesn’t want to be on top of the world? Well, 21 floors to be exact.

We’re talking about a truly one-of-a-kind experience at Rudolph’s Rooftop at London House. You can dine in-doors, but we recommend stepping outside where you’ll find yourself fully immersed in a breathtaking view.

Through the first of January, you’ll find their holiday decorations that include heated igloos.

They’re available with a reservation and come with their own unique menu that contains various boards like beer cheese fondue and smores. Reserved igloos have a 2 hours limit.

They also have a holiday flight with 4 ounces of an IPA, Stout, and Krampbiscus Holiday Ale.

But you can also step up to the bar and order a seasonal drink like a Snowbird or Reindeer Games.

They open at 11am with bar service and kitchen open until 11pm.

Reservations are recommended.

You can find more information here.  

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

trending

More Trending

Sports

More Sports

Top News Stories

More News

Popular

Latest News

More News