Holi-YAY! takes a stroll through Jack Frost Winter Walk and Christmas Tree Farm on Goose Island

CHICAGO — This Holi-YAY! season make sure you check out Jack Frost Winter Pop-Up.

Located on over 2 acres on Goose Island in Chicago, this pop-up experience is fun for all ages with an outdoor, multi-sensory adventure.

You’ll find several bars, bumper cars, fortune tellers, axe throwing, and even ice skating.

You can also try your luck on carnival games.

While you’re there, you’ll want to be sure and take a stroll through their maze, keep your eye out for hidden surprises, and who knows, you might just run into Santa.

Jack Frost also has Christmas trees for sale and heated igloos with reservations.

The Winter Walk and tree farm are open through January 2nd.

Ticket prices vary.

You can find more information here.