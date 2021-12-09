Holi-YAY! shakes things up at JoJo’s Winter Wonderland in River North

CHICAGO — WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series takes a trip to a sweet and savory spot known as JoJo’s Winter Wonderland in River North.

You’ll walk into a heated tent decked out with lights and tons of holiday props like a 17-foot Christmas tree and a 1954 red Ford truck.

In the back, you’ll find igloo domes for dinging which are on a first come, first serve bases.

JoJo’s is known for their shakes, which can be boozed up, but you can’t go wrong with anything off their holiday menu.

They offer various tasty twists on hot chocolate, soups and grilled cheese.

They also have sharable plates like milk and warm cookies and plenty of festive cocktails like their Christmas tree margarita.

The festivities run through January 17th.

Reservations are recommended, just choose “outdoor seating” on the app.

JoJo’s has locations in downtown Naperville (5 Jackson Ave. Naperville, IL 60504) and a Water Tower Kiosk (835 N. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60611),

You can find more information here.