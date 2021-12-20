Holi-YAY! is triple dog dared to visit the Christmas Story pop-up in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL — WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series has been triple dog dared to visit the beloved Christmas Story pop-up.

One of the northwest suburb’s top restaurants, Hey Nonny, has been offering the holiday themed experience since 2019.

Right next to their music venue you’ll find the location complete with the leg lamp, the Red Ryder BB gun, scenes from the movie playing on the giant bistro wall and the infamous flagpole.

You’ll shoot your eye out with festive dishes like Doggone Turkey and Randy’s favorite meatloaf, smeatloaf, double beetloaf better known as Randy Hates Meatloaf.

You can wash them down with the Leg Lamp, a spiced rum apple cider, pear nectar. Or the Triple Dog Dare, which is a bourbon, RumChata, eggnog.

Take the short drive and we assure you; it’ll be the best present you’ve ever received.

Reservations are recommended.

Hey Nonny

10 S. Vail Ave

Arlington Heights, IL 6005