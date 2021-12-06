Holi-YAY!: Celebrate Chrismukkah at Oy to the World in Lincoln Square

WGN New Now’s Holi-YAY! series takes us to Chicago’s first and only half-Christmas, half-Hanukkah pop-up bar, “Oy to the World”.

For a few weeks Lincoln Square’s, The Sixth cocktail bar located at 2202 W. Lawrence Ave, is transformed from head to toe for a festive experience.

First, you’ll walk into the Hanukkah blowout and then head towards the back for a classic Christmas theme, just make sure to keep an eye out for the mistletoe.

The fun continues on their menu where you’ll find glazed ham, orange chicken on a fried rice waffle, and their take on kugel.

You won’t want to skip out on their Gin and Tanukkah or their twist on milk and cookies. And while you’re there, you might as well go all out and order the “Lights out”.

Oy to the World is open Wednesday – Sunday from 4pm – 12am, until January 9th.

Reservations are recommended.

If you visit Roots Pizza next door before or after the pop-up, you’ll get 10% off with proof of reservation.

You can find more information on the pop-up here.