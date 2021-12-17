Holi-YAY!: Beat Kitchen serving up signature dishes at Mag Mile pop-up

CHICAGO — This Holi-YAY! season, something new has popped up along Michigan Avenue.

Beat Kitchen has a pop-up location and will be cooking things up through the month of December. Their Riverwalk location has closed for the season, but you can still enjoy their signature tacos, salads, sandwiches and their thin crust pizza at their location on the Mag Mile.

Owner Robert Gomez says the pop-up specializes in vegan and gluten-free options.

They’re open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The same location will will also feature a weekend of Mexico on The Magnificent Mile, a holiday market featuring local vendors in partnership with the Mexican Consulate of Chicago, the Pilsen Community Market, and the Economic Strategies Development Corporation. The pop-up is open this weekend, December 17-19, from 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. daily on the 2ndfloor of 820 N. Michigan Avenue.

Beat Kitchen Pop-Up

820 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611