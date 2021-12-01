Holi-YAY! A look inside ‘Elf’d Up’ in Wrigleyville

CHICAGO — As part of WGN News Now’s Holi-YAY! series, we’re taking a look inside a popular annual pop-up.

Tucked away in Wrigleyville you’ll find the beloved bar that’s a tribute to the Christmas movie “Elf”. It’s back for its third year and features dishes like Buddies Breakfast Pasta. It’s open seven days a week.

You may have visited this bar during different seasons of the year and may know it as Stretch Bar and Grill, located at 3845 N. Clark St.

If you stop by Thursday through Saturday nights, you might just run into Buddy himself.

There’s never a cover.

Kids are welcome before 7 P.M. and after that it’s 21 and over.

They have plenty of items that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

While you’re there, don’t forget to ask for their snow service.

HOURS:

M-Th: 4 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Fri-Sun: 11a.m. – 2 a.m.

You can find more information here.