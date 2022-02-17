Hit the test track in a Toyota Tundra at the 2022 Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — The 2022 Chicago Auto Show features six different indoor test tracks with a variety of vehicles and terrain challenges. At Toyota’s track, dubbed the Proving Grounds, show-goers can take a ride in the automaker’s 2022 Tundra.

The course allows the truck’s professional driver to show off several of the new features while allowing passengers to ask as many questions as their hearts desire. WGN News Now’s Chip Brewster connected with a product specialist in the video above to find out firsthand what the redesigned Tundra brings to the truck-lover’s life.

Prefer to read about the Tundra’s latest iteration? Here is the description straight from its section on the auto show’s site.

The Tundra is a full-size truck that seats 5 passengers. Competitors include the Ford F-150, Ram 1500, Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Nissan Titan.

– Six trims are offered: SR, SR5, Limited, TRD Pro, Platinum, 1794 Edition.

– Two cab sizes are offered: Double Cab and Crewmax.

– Three engines are available: A twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 348 horsepower, a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 that makes 389 horsepower, and a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 hybrid that makes 437 horsepower.

All pair to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel-drive is standard with four-wheel-drive being optional. Maximum towing capacity is rated at 2,000 pounds.

The all-new Tundra is the only half-ton, full-size SUV that does not offer a V8 engine. Instead, it offers various iterations of a twin-turbo hybrid V6, including the first hybrid motor in a Tundra pickup truck. Pricing range from $37,000 to $60,000.