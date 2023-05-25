LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — The 20,000 square foot Aloha Lodge is one of Lake Geneva’s most recognized mansions, and could be yours for $35 million.

The estate was originally built in 1900 for Tracy Drake, founder of the Drake and Blackstone hotels in Chicago. The 8 bedroom, 11 full-bathroom, 5-half bathroom home was the first of several lakeside mansions designed by Chicago architect Howard Van Doren Shaw.

According to brokerage @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, “Aloha Lodge sits on more than 360 feet of shoreline, with genteel colonnades, curved façade and ornamental railings that are a beautiful throwback to the days when guests arrived via steamboat or paddlewheel. A full interior and exterior renovation in 2011 tripled the home’s original size, extending its footprint to add two wings off the original structure, built with period details to look as if they were always part of the home.”

The massive main home consists of four floors. The main level features a salon, family room with built-in bar, office, living room, two separate dining areas, a library, and the uniquely oval-shaped kitchen. It also connects to the pool house and its two guest bedrooms.

The second level is made up almost entirely of bedrooms and bathrooms with the other six main house bedrooms. Above that, the top level is an open loft, currently setup as a playroom. Finally, the lower level features a media room and oversized recreation room.

Many of the original elements of the 123 year old home remain including several intricate stained-glass windows, the front door, and multiple custom “Aloha Lodge” brand plates.

Are eight bedrooms not enough? Another three can be found in the 2,000 square foot Captain’s House, aka guest house, along with its 2.5 bathrooms. The property also has a “train house” which is an 1,800 square foot building built in 2001 to accommodate the owner’s train set.

The outdoor portions of the 12-acre parcel are all designed with lake life in mind. Shoreline-facing porches are found throughout the property, and on multiple levels; a swimming pool and hot tub offer an alternative dip to the often chilly lake waters; the large pier comes with five boat slips for all the floating water toys; and a shoreside gazebo offers a shaded spot to get lost in the Geneva Lake views.

View the full listing here.