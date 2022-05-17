HINES — Team USA Gold Medalist special abilities cheerleaders visited Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital to hand out flowers to health care workers on Tuesday.

Six of the 13-members team, along with their parents and coaches, passed out approximately 75 hanging flowering plants.

Team USA is a part of Dynasty CheerAbilities, a nonprofit organization based in New Lenox, Illinois. In April 2022, the team won world championship recognition at the International Cheer Union competition in Orlando, Florida. Dynasty CheerAbilities consists of cheerleader athletes with special needs.

“For our team, Team USA, it’s our honor and privilege to give back to our heroes; our Veterans and those who serve our Veterans,” said Jody Chisholm, Vice President of Dynasty Cheer Abilities.

Athletes wore their Team USA warm-ups and gold medals to honor Veterans’ service.

“What a privilege to have such an exceptional group of young athletes visit Hines VA Veterans and hospital staff,” said James Doelling, Hospital Director. “They represented the USA and took home the gold! Now they’re sharing their victory with our hospital.”

Edward Hines, Jr. VA Hospital is located 12 miles west of downtown Chicago on a 147-acre campus. The facility offers primary, extended, and special care to veteran patients in the Chicago area. The hospital is the largest VA in the state of Illinois, where more than a million veterans reside. The hospital treats more than 46,000 veterans from World War II through the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.