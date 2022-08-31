CHICAGO — Illinois State Senator Mattie Hunter (3rd-D) released the following announcement:

**PRESS RELEASE**

Hunter to launch opioid task force on International Overdose Awareness Day



WHO: State Senator Mattie Hunter, Florence Mason, Director of the South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, and others

WHAT: Press Conference to launch opioid task force on International Overdose Awareness Day

WHERE: Brighter, Behavior, Choices Inc., Phase II – Recovery Café Chicago, 6506 S. Western Ave. Chicago, Illinois 60636

WHEN: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31



CHICAGO – State Senator Mattie Hunter is hosting a press conference on International Opioid Awareness Day to announce the launch of the South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, which she is the convener of.



Florence Mason, Director of the South Side Heroin/Opioid Task Force, Walonza Lee, Program Director Office of Substance Use Chicago Department of Public Health, and Livia VerklanMcinnes, GIS Analyst for the Chicago Department of Public Health, and La Shaun Rickman, Executive Director of Brighter, Behavior, Choices Inc., will join Hunter as speakers.



“Our goal with this task force is to make treatment and other resources available for those struggling with substance abuse more accessible,” said Hunter (D-Chicago). “We want to provide support for those dealing with substance use and their loved ones with tangible resources to combat this crisis and let them know that overdose is avoidable when help is available.”

Watch the entire press conference in the video above. Note: Sen. Hunter did not take part in the event.