Here’s one test drive you won’t want to miss at the Chicago Auto Show

CHICAGO — This is the second year Mattress Firm has sponsored the Chicago Auto Show by letting attendees test drive their Infinity massage chairs.

After walking around the show and taking a seat in an Infinity chair, your legs, and entire body will thank you.

Once in the chair, you’ll pick a setting on the remote which lets you control the intensity of the massage and the speed and depth of the chair’s rollers. The chair can also mimic a deep tissue massage with rollers and pressure that reaches from neck to glutes, a foot massage, and decompression stretch.

If you’re looking for a quick cat nap, the chair also has a rocking feature.

The chairs are available for purchase throughout the show which runs through February 24, 2022.