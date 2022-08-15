CHICAGO — The Land of Lincoln is one of the 20 best states to live in the country, despite finishing last for overall economy.

WalletHub ranks Illinois 15th on its list of 2022’s Best States to Live in America.

Researchers for the personal finance website compared all 50 states on a variety of factors across five key dimensions: Affordabillity, Economy, Education and Health, Quality of Life and Safety.

They looked at a variety of indicators for each, such as homeownership rate, percentage of population with high school degrees, income growth, average hours worked per week and crime rate.

Here’s how Illinois ranked in the dimensions:

4th – Quality of Life

7th – Safety

23rd – Education & Health

36th – Affordability

50th – Economy

Some of the categories within the Economy dimension included Unemployment Rate, Share of Population Living in Poverty, Median Debt per Median Earnings, Population Growth, and Job Opportunities.

The poll ranked Massachusetts as the best state in America to live, followed by New Jersey, New York, Idaho and Virginia ranked fifth.

Here are the top 20.

1. Massachusetts

2. New Jersey

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Virginia

6. New Hampshire

7. Florida

8. Wyoming

9. Minnesota

10. Wisconsin

11. Maine

12. Vermont

13.Utah

14. Pennsylvania

15. Illinois

16. Iowa

17. Maryland

18. North Dakota

19. Montana

20. Colorado

Click on the states in the map below to see more rankings.