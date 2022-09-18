CHICAGO – Things can change in a hurry in the National Football League, and there have been plenty of examples of that over the years.

One of those could be the thoughts on the Bears very early in the 2022 season.

A win over the 49ers in Week 1 in a memorable second half comeback has brought about a new sense of optimism to Bears fans that might not have been there as the team starts a rebuild. While no major proclamations are being made, there is a lot more hope as the team heads to Green Bay to face the Packers on Sunday night.

That’s accelerated by the fact that their NFC North foe had a poor afternoon in a loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

So is this a major opportunity for the Bears to make a statement on Sunday night, or is this just another contest for a new-look team to continue to find their form in a long season?

Herb Howard of The Bigs appeared on “The 9-Yard Line” and “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss the Bears’ upcoming match-up with the Packers.

Along with that, he also looked back at the Week 1 win over the 49ers and what stood out to him about the performance by the Bears to knock off the Super Bowl contenders at a soggy Soldier Field.

You can watch Herb’s full discussion on the Bears and the upcoming game against the Packers by clicking on the video above.