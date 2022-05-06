CHICAGO — A three-story, 24,000-square-foot campus to house and help homeless youth in Chicago is getting a ribbon cutting Friday.

Covenant House Illinois first opened its doors in February, 2017, and has provided more than 15,000 nights of shelter, and served 1,200 youth in that time. On October 14, 2021, they moved into their new location at 2934 W. Lake St. and have continued to develop the space since.

Sen. Dick Durbin, Rep. Danny Davis, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, along with Covenant House and other local leaders, will celebrate the organization’s new home at a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting event.

The campus serves young men and women ages 18 to 24 who face homelessness and other dangers such as human-trafficking, domestic violence, and LGTBQ+ discrimination. The organization provides shelter, meals, and other support services with the goal of assisting their clients to a point of self-sustainment.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 10 a.m.