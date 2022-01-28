Helpful hints to declutter and organize key areas in your home

CHICAGO – Whether it’s your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, or closet, clutter can sneak up on you before you know it.

That will make a number of places in your home a mess, but there are things you can do to make sure that doesn’t happen in 2022.

WGN News Now caught up with the co-founders of Family Entourage – Kelli Gillespie and Mei Ling Nazar – to see ways in which you can live a more organized life at home.

They have helpful suggestions for organizing your closet, streamlining your home study, maximizing your kitchen, and labeling your pantry along with your children’s clothes.

Christine Flores spoke to Gillespie and Nazar about these techniques on Friday, and you can watch it in the video above.