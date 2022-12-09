CHICAGO — PAWS Chicago is hosting its annual Holiday Adopt-A-Thon now through Dec. 17 with the goal of finding homes for 200 cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies.

The city’s largest no-kill humane organization is adding appointments and extending its hours at its Lincoln Park adoption center.

“We are seeing an influx of abandoned pets, especially seniors, and receiving urgent calls from shelter partners that are at capacity,” said Susanna Wickham, PAWS Chicago Chief Executive Officer in a press release. “Our Holiday Adopt-a-Thon is a not only a great opportunity for people to meet the perfect pet just in time for the holidays, but the more adoptions we have this month, the more lives we can save.”

WGN plans to cover the kick off which will be livestreamed within this story beginning at approximately 10:30 a.m.