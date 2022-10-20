COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is expected to announce a new anti-carjacking initiative where the public can pre-authorize tracking of their vehicles if carjacked.

Dart has scheduled a Thursday morning news conference to explain his new strategy. In a pre-event press release he states, “a key component of our strategy has been to encourage auto manufacturers to quickly aid law enforcement in tracking victims’ vehicles.”

To help aid that effort Dart plans to announce an application process for motorists, allowing them to pre-authorize tracking in the event they are a victim of a carjacking. It would be done through a new online application and would include a free Sheriff’s Office sticker for their vehicle(s) to help deter offenders.

The press conference will be livestreamed in its entirety within this story beginning at approximately 10:00 a.m.