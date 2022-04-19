CHICAGO, IL – They’ve got spirit! Yes, they do! They’ve got spirit, and they need you!

The Chi-Town Wildcats Cheerleaders are heading to their first world championship in Orlando, Florida but they may have to leave some of the youngest members of their team behind.

Coach Paulette Franklin told WGN News Now the Cheer team doesn’t have enough funds for airfare for members of its Kitty Cats team, who range from four to eight years old.

The group’s older team, the Fierce Cats, are set to make the trip and they’re hoping a gofundme account will be the miracle answer for their younger cheermates.

Franklin, who’s also a CPS teacher, founded the Cheer group more than 30 years ago to build confidence in young girls.

This is the first time Chi-Town Cheerleaders have made it to The Allstar World Championship in Orlando and competition runs April 21-23rd, 2022.

Franklin said they still need help with airfare and hotels for a few team members, and any help would be greatly appreciated so they can take the entire team.

Chi-Town Cheerleaders is Chicagoland’s longest running cheerleading program.

They won a National Championship title in Indianapolis in January and hope to add a World title when they compete at Universal Studios in Orlando.