ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Get your scream on while getting your clean on in a twist of Halloween fun: a haunted car wash.

Tommy’s Express Car Wash is bringing its Tunnel of Terror to Orland Park. The western Michigan-based company has more than 130 locations across the country and about half of them will transform into a spooky setting while still cleaning your car.

It’s the 2nd annual event for the Orland Park location, which is the only one in Illinois participating this year.

Chris Kantzioris, general manager of the Orland Park car wash, says their corporate company provides decoration recommendations but leaves the details up to each individual wash. That means every Tommy’s location is a unique Tunnel of Terror.

For Kantzioris’ car wash that means animatronics, inflatables, fog machines, strobe lights, LEDs and plenty of costumed characters of both the creepy and cute varieties (including a few strategically placed throughout the actual car wash). Plus new this year his team has added a radio station element to add spooky sounds to the haunted wash experience.

Here are the details for the location:

Address: 15819 Wolf Rd. Orland Park, IL, 60467

Dates: October 28-30

Times: 6-10 p.m. each night

Not in the Chicago area but interested in the offering? Check out the company’s entire list of participating locations here.