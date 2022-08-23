Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke Tuesday, April 19, at the City Club of Chicago, sharing her optimism about the city’s future.

CHICAGO — A Tuesday afternoon meeting at Chicago’s city hall will focus on gun violence and prevention and involve multiple local leaders.

The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and include Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congresswoman Robin Kelly, representatives from the Community Justice Action Fund, as well as other local leaders, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

While statistics provided by the Chicago Police Department show a nearly 20% decrease in shootings, shooting victims, and homicides compared to this time last year, near daily reports of gun violence remain commonplace. This includes seven shooting incidents Monday evening alone.

The event will be livestreamed in its entirety through this story beginning at approximately 1 p.m. This post will then be updated shortly after the event’s conclusion.