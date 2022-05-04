GURNEE — Great Wolf Lodge will host an in-person job fair from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, commemorating the company’s National Hiring Day.

This national fair is being held at 18 locations nation-wide with the goal of hiring more than 2,000 people.

The local event will be held at their resort located at 1700 Nations Drive in Gurnee, IL.

The company will be hiring for all positions with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need.

Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance, retirement 401K with match, paid time off and discounts at lodges nationwide.

Appointments for the job fair are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting GURNEEPACK to 2500.