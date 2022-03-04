Grab your green St. Patrick’s Day beer at these places in and around Chicago

CHICAGO — A St. Patrick’s Day celebration isn’t complete without green beer!

While the holiday will be in the middle of the week this year, Thursday, March 17, many businesses are getting an early start on celebrations to make sure Irish eyes are smilin’; and many will be rolling out deals to get you in the spirit.

Drop a visit to Chief O’Neill’s in Avondale and you won’t be disappointed. It was named the best Irish pub in Chicago and was previously voted one of the ten best pubs in the entire world. They will have a St. Patrick’s Day Festival beginning March 4. 3471 N Elston Avenue.

Emerald Loop Bar & Grill kicks off their celebrations on Saturday, March 12 in the Loop. You’ll have your choice of green beer and more starting at 8 a.m. at 216 N Wabash Avenue.

If you’re looking for an authentic Irish Pub, consider Cork & Kerry in Chicago’s Bridgeport (3258 S. Princeton Avenue) or Beverly neighborhoods. 10614 S Western Avenue

Things start early at PB&J in the West Loop, where they’ll be kicking things off at 8 a.m. with an Irish Drink and Bites package. If you’re not fully awake by then, the bagpipers they’ll have at 10 a.m. will help. 205 N Peoria Street

Mrs. Murphy’s & Sons Irish Bistro in the North Center neighborhood is another great pub you won’t want to skip out on that filled with authentic celebrations. 3905 North Lincoln

You can continue your celebrations at Kenndy Rooftop in West Town, fittingly named after the First Irish-Catholic President, JFK. The rooftop is also offering private igloo reservations with special food and drink packages. 1551 W North Avenue

If taking in the city views is your jam, get your ticket to The J. Parker , in Lincoln Park, St. Patrick’s Day party. Your ticket will include unlimited food, a live DJ, and an open bar with themed cocktails. 1816 N Clark Street

If you prefer to step away from too much action, aliveONE, in Lincoln Park, has you covered with $5 green beers and a half-priced happy hour from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. 2683 N Halsted Street

In the Suburbs

Imperial Oak Brewing in Willow Springs will have their 8th Annual St. Patrick’s Celebration beginning on Friday, March 11. They will have Irish dance sets lined up throughout the weekend, food trucks, and of course beer. 501 Willow Blvd

Thorn Restaurant Lounge, located inside the Rose Hotel in Rosemont, is offering a classic Rueben special with house braised corn beef, sauerkraut, aged swiss, thousand island dressing, rye bread, and side of fries; draft beers available to turn green. 5200 Pearl Street

Oaken Bistro + Bar in Lake Forest will be offering Stout-Braised Beef Tenderloin Tips with Colcannon Potatoes, Candied Bacon Green Beans, and a variety of drink specials like Irish Mint Juleps with Propert Twelve Irish Whiskey, Margaritas and Green Draft Beer. 200 N Field Drive

You won’t want to miss the St. Patrick’s Day Bash in Schaumburg at Village Tavern & Grill. You’ll find authentic Irish food, live Irish dancers, and plenty of green beer. 901 W Wise Road

Osteria in Downers Grove will have their St. Patrick’s Day Beer, Beats, & Corned Beef in the Burbs on Thursday, March 17. 2111 Butterfield Road