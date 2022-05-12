CHICAGO — The National Minority Business Economic Forum (NMBEF) is inspired by the World Economic Forum and aims to re-calibrate the minority business narrative in the U.S., according to its website. It is being held May 11-13 in Chicago where Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg planned to speak.

The three-day event includes one day of in-person programming which was open to a select group of invite-only participants.

The event’s goals are stated to be:

Galvanize a vanguard of chief officers to amplify the impact and influence of MBEs on the American economy.

Generate corporate spend and pledges towards $1 Trillion in certified MBE revenue.

Spark actionable solutions to the critical challenges minority businesses face, including access to contracts, capital, and information.

Forge pivotal relationships between Corporate Plus MBEs and key C-suite leadership.

Pritzker and Buttigieg were scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Secretary Buttigieg was expected to focus on how communities can benefit from the recently passed Infrastructure Law.