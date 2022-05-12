CHICAGO — The National Minority Business Economic Forum (NMBEF) is inspired by the World Economic Forum and aims to re-calibrate the minority business narrative in the U.S., according to its website. It is being held May 11-13 in Chicago where Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg planned to speak.
The three-day event includes one day of in-person programming which was open to a select group of invite-only participants.
The event’s goals are stated to be:
- Galvanize a vanguard of chief officers to amplify the impact and influence of MBEs on the American economy.
- Generate corporate spend and pledges towards $1 Trillion in certified MBE revenue.
- Spark actionable solutions to the critical challenges minority businesses face, including access to contracts, capital, and information.
- Forge pivotal relationships between Corporate Plus MBEs and key C-suite leadership.
Pritzker and Buttigieg were scheduled to speak at 9 a.m. Secretary Buttigieg was expected to focus on how communities can benefit from the recently passed Infrastructure Law.