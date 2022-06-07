CHICAGO — More than 700 business and civic leaders gathered for the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce’s 118th Annual Meeting of Membership and one of the first speakers was Gov. JB Pritzker.

Pritzker focused his remarks on the state’s economy and infrastructure, referencing several moves within the government as it relates to Illinois’ debt and capital projects. He also discussed future projects and efforts such as making the state electric vehicle friendly.

You can see his full speech in the video above.

This was the first time in two years the chamber was able to hold its annual event in person. The gathering is designed to celebrate the contributions commerce and industry make to the Chicago area and featured Google President of Global Clients and Agency Solutions, Karen Sauder, as this year’s keynote speaker, according to the event’s webpage.