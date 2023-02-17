CHICAGO — Three Chicago Black-owned businesses, along with the Black McDonald’s Operator Association (BMOA) were honored at McDonald’s global headquarters Friday during a Black History Month celebration.

Owners of Batter & Berries, Two Fish Crab Shack, and Demera Ethiopian Restaurant were recognized by Governor JB Pritzker and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity for their contributions to the community.

Additionally, McDonald’s also recently announced its “Black and Positively Golden Change Leaders,” a group of ten Black leaders from across the country working on “amazing initiatives in their communities,” according to the program’s website.

View the entire ceremony in the video above.