LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — $122 million dollars will be making its way to Lake County to help deal with increasingly-destructive flooding.

On Monday, Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to announce the grant at a 10:45 a.m. press conference. The funding is coming from the Illinois Department of Commerce via the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

One Lake County board member said there are more than a dozen flood control projects across the county which will benefit from the budget boost.

