CHICAGO — Thank someone for being a friend by treating them to a Golden Girls inspired meal.

Created by Bucket Listers, the restaurant pop-up first opened July 30 in Beverly Hills, CA but will be making its mark in spots across the country, including Chicago.

Coming “Spring 2023” to a currently undisclosed location, reservations will start at $49 per person and include a 90-minute visit, choice of a “Golden Main” entree and a slice of cheesecake (choose from pumpkin, strawberry, chocolate, or Oreo). Additional side selections, sweets, drinks, and merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Some of the entrees are Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno, The Lanai (a “Miami style” cuban sandwich), and a Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich.

If Chicago’s pop-up is anything like the Beverly Hills experience the space will feel like you’ve stepped into the show’s kitchen where so many of the key conversations took place throughout the course of the show. The California location also includes a Shady Pines bar and a replica of Blanche’s bedroom complete with banana leaf bedspread and wallpaper.

While tickets are not yet available for the Chicago stop, interested patrons can join a waitlist to be notified.

The show aired for seven seasons on NBC from 1985 to 1992 totaling 180 episodes. It follows the lives of four older, single women who share a home in Miami, FL. The owner of the house is a widow named Blanche Devereaux, joined by fellow widow Rose Nylund and divorcée Dorothy Zbornak after they both responded to an ad a year before the start of the series. In the pilot the three are joined by Dorothy’s 80-year-old widowed mother Sophia Petrillo after the retirement home where she had been living, Shady Pines, burned down.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: “Thank You for Being a Friend” sign and photo op at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Booth at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: A view of the dining room at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Cheesecake on display at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: “Golden Girls” theme song “Thank you for Being a Friend” sheet music and lyrics are seen at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: “Golden Girls” theme song “Thank you for Being a Friend” sheet music and lyrics are seen at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: “Golden Girls” picture collage is seen at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: A view of the dining room at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JULY 25: Outside patio at the “Golden Girls Kitchen” media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)