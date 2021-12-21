‘Going Through The Emotions’ of the Bears’ Monday night loss to the Vikings

CHICAGO – In the team’s two Monday night games in 2021, the Bears haven’t disappointed when it comes to providing emotion for the contests.

From big plays to even bigger penalties, most of them very questionable, to eventual disappointment, the Bears have produced a few roller coaster games on the weeknight this season. This Monday was no exception at Soldier Field, where a few different emotions were present against the Vikings.

There were some things to smile about, like the defense’s performance despite being very shorthanded due to COVID-19 tests. Like usual, there were a few things to frown about, like the offense’s inability to get things going once they got into Minnesota territory.

Of course, the penalties, “OMG” the penalties that were both good and bad calls killed the Bears for a second-straight appearance on Monday Night Football.

Larry Hawley started “Going Through The Emotions” of this loss on “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now on Tuesday afternoon, and you can watch that segment in the video above.