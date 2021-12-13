‘Going Through The Emotions’ of another Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday

CHICAGO – These are emotions that Bears’ fans have felt before at this exact same place against this exact same team and, many times, in the exact same circumstances.

There’s a little bit of hope against the division-rival Packers, just enough to make fans think this is the moment for an upset. But then something goes wrong, Aaron Rodgers makes it right for the home team, and it all gets away at the end.

In the Bears’ annual trip to Lambeau Field on Sunday, that’s about how it went down over the course of 60 minutes, 30 of which were pretty good for the Bears. But in the end the Green Bay quarterback and some unfortunate plays by the visitors led to another Packers’ victory in a series that’s belonged to them since Rodgers’ arrival.

Larry Hawley pointed out some of the key plays while “Going Through The Emotions” of this Bears’ defeat on “The 9-Yard Line” on Monday afternoon. Plays in the first half on both sides of the ball made people smile, but the second half made them frown, but a memorable, historic punt return by Jakeem Grant brought out a few “OMG’s” from the Bears’ faithful.

See that segment by clicking on the video above.