‘Going Through The Emotions’ of a Bears’ loss to the Ravens

CHICAGO – Losses like these are taking a little harder to take as the season goes along as the finishes continue to get a little weirder and more painful.

After a last-second loss to the Steelers on Monday Night Football, the Bears came off the bye week and had another close finish against the Ravens. Despite taking the lead on a 4th-down pass in the final two minutes, the Bears let Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley go down the field and get the touchdown to seal a 16-13 victory.

At 3-7, the Bears’ season is fading quickly as the pressure continues to turn up on head coach Matt Nagy.

Larry Hawley started “Going Through The Emotions” of a loss to the Ravens Sunday on Monday’s “The 9-Yard Line,” and you can watch that in the video above.

