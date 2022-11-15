CHICAGO – For a second-straight week, there were a lot of feelings that come out of a Bears’ game at Soldier Field.

Once again the offense, mostly led by the rushing exploits of Justin Fields, was scoring points and making big plays the entire afternoon against the Lions. The quarterback once again set a few franchise and NFL marks after running for 147 yards and two touchdowns while also tossing a pair of touchdown passes to Cole Kmet.

Lake Zurich native Jack Sanborn also had a game that fans could “smile” about as he takes advantage of the opportunity to start at linebacker after the trade of Roquan Smith to the Ravens.

Yet the rest of the defense struggled to hold onto the Bears’ 14-point lead in the fourth quarter, with penalties and inconsistent play opening the door for Detroit to rally for a 31-30 victory at Soldier Field.

On top of that, Cairo Santos, the reliable kicker, missed only his third extra point of the season which would have given the Bears a shot to play in overtime.

We featured all of those efforts and plays in this week’s “Going Through the Emotions” on “The 9-Yard Line’ on WGN News Now this week. We take a look at some of the plays that made fans smile, frown, or say “OMG” over the course of 60 very interesting minutes at Soldier Field on Sunday.

You can watch this week’s edition of “Going Through The Emotions” by clicking on the video above.

Watch the entire postgame edition of “The 9-Yard Line” with Larry Hawley by clicking here.