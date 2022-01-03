‘Going Through The Emotions’ a lopsided Bears’ win over the Giants

CHICAGO – For one, it wasn’t terribly difficult to have to start “Going Through the Emotions” of a Bears’ game in 2021.

May the coming of a new calendar year changed their fortunes, but it was most likely their opponent’s struggles along with a solid day on defense that led to a rare dominant day for Matt Nagy’s team.

The 29-3 win over the Giants gave fans plenty to smile about, a fact about their opponent brought out some frowns, while a club record has fans saying “OMG” in a very positive way hearing into the final week of the season.

Larry Hawley was “Going Through The Emotions” of the contest on Monday’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. You can see that segment by clicking on the video above.