Go inside suburban ski club and see how Olympic ski jumpers train

FOX RIVER GROVE, Ill. — They took their first “leap” of faith in the Chicago area and now they’re gearing up to do it again for Olympic glory in Beijing.

Kevin Bickner of Wauconda, Patrick Gasienica of Spring Grove, and Casey Larson of Barrington are competing for the U.S. Ski Jumping Team at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

This is Bickner and Larson’s second Olympic games while Gasienica is with the team for the first time.

All three are former Norge Ski Club jumpers and grew up competing and practicing at the Fox River Grove complex that’s become a training ground for Olympians.

The Beijing games are the second-straight Olympics to feature three representatives from the club.

Founded by three Norwegians in 1905, the Norge Ski Training Center has five jumps that sit on a hill created by a glacier.

Since then, skiers as young as 4-years-old have taken part in training at the year-round facility.

Guy Larson, chairman of the Norge Ski Training Center and father of Olympian Casey Larson, said kids begin on the smaller hills and work their way up to the 230-foot hill.

WGN News Now’s Chip Brewster and Larry Hawley recently visited Norge Ski Club to learn more about ski jumping and found out it’s not for the faint of heart.

Thankfully, no one wiped out or broke a leg, but as you’ll see in the above video, they did discover it takes a lot of skill to pull off this Olympic sport.