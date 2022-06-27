CHICAGO — It’s a subgenre of science fiction where technology is inspired by 19th-century steam-powered machinery, and it has engulfed the game room of an Astor Street District home.

An array of pipes, metalwork, wood finishes, and fabric touches immerses those who venture down to the lower level of 54 E. Scott St. into the world that is “steampunk.” Pull the right levers to reveal hidden seating, crack the combo and be rewarded with a game of darts, or stream your show of choice on a modern TV encased in a fictional era-appropriate design.

Though certainly the centerpiece of this property, it’s far from the only jaw-drop moment. The home clocks in at 10,400 square feet with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an elevator, attached five-car garage, a multi-story glass atrium, and a wine room.

Real estate agent Jennifer Ames adds the home is, “the first LEED Gold certified single family home in Illinois, and Winner of the Historic Preservation Award for New Construction, this home was recognized for its compatibility with the 19th-century homes that surround it,” according to her listing. Current asking price for the home is $9.4 million.

