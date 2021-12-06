Go back to Hogwarts in new ‘Harry Potter’ 20th Anniversary reunion trailer

CHICAGO – Muggles, wizards and witches rejoice! HBO has released a new trailer for the upcoming Harry Potter reunion.

On January 1, the “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary” Return to Hogwarts” special premieres on HBO Max.

The special celebrates the first Harry Potter movie.

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint and many others stars are expected to return for the special.

Franchise creator and author JK Rowling however, will not be among those in attendance due to controversy over regarding the transgender community in recent years.

The Harry Potter series is comprised of eight films released between 2001 and 2011, and it is one of the highest grossing film franchises of all time.