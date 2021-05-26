Girl Scouts Collect Bottle Caps for Buddy Benches

Girl Scouts from troops 2377 and 134, made up of scouts from McHenry and Wauconda, sat down with WGN News Now about their latest badges. The troops have placed two Buddy Benches in areas parks to help start conversations on the playground and let kids have someone to play with.

One of the stipulations of the project was that the girls had to be involved from the beginning to the end. So after about a year of collecting caps at home, through school and through friends, they invited a couple older troops to help them sort and weigh the caps, and chart their progress! The older girls helped the younger ones do the math and chart the results. They had stations set up down the driveway in order to help facilitate the social distancing requirements. Their original goal was 250lbs to make an 8 foot bench. They ended up with 300lbs, so they decided to get a 4 foot bench and a 6 foot bench and put one at a park in each of their respective areas. The benches cost a total of $300, which was split between the two troops from their Cookie money proceeds! A troop leader’s father-in-law graciously volunteered to deliver the caps to Green Tree Plastics facility in Evansville, IN and he got both benches immediately! Unfortunately, due to the COVID spike, the girls were not able to gather in person to deliver the benches until April, but the girls have been so excited to see their benches at the parks!