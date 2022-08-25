CHICAGO — All of the goods and services purchased by the City of Chicago have to come from somewhere and someone and the Department of Procurement Services (DPS) is trying to show people how to land those contracts.

Thursday DPS is hosting its 9th Annual Procurement Vendor Fair to provide information, education, and networking opportunities for the business community. Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also scheduled to speak at the event at approximately 10 a.m.

