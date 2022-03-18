CHICAGO — The 12the annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival kicks off Friday, March 18 in Rosemont at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.
The festival features various tattoo artists, clothing vendors, crafts and entertainment.
Admission is $25 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.
Location
5555 N River Road
Rosemont, IL 60018
Show Times
Friday 2 PM – 11 PM
Saturday 11 AM – 11 PM
Sunday 11 am – 8 PM
Special Guests
Horiryu from Japan
Kyle Dunbar from Ink Master Season 3 & 4
BJ Betts
Candy Dunbar
Emily Elegado from Ink Master season 5
Kelly Severtson from Ink Master season 13
Spanky Loco
Mystical Mike from Ink Master Season 3
Big Jaz from Ink Master season 12
Fon from Ink Master season 12
Jake Parsons from Ink Master season 13
Gian Karle from Ink Master season 8
Al Fliction from Ink Master season 1
Trocon Talhouk from Black Ink Atlanta
Jordi Pla from Ink Master season 13
Gary Parisi from Ink Master season 10
E MAC from Ink Master season 13
Charles Whitfield