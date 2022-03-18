The fest is the second largest in the country

CHICAGO — The 12the annual Chicago Tattoo Arts Festival kicks off Friday, March 18 in Rosemont at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center.

The festival features various tattoo artists, clothing vendors, crafts and entertainment.

Admission is $25 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

Location

5555 N River Road

Rosemont, IL 60018

Show Times

Friday 2 PM – 11 PM

Saturday 11 AM – 11 PM

Sunday 11 am – 8 PM

Special Guests

Horiryu from Japan

Kyle Dunbar from Ink Master Season 3 & 4

BJ Betts

Candy Dunbar

Emily Elegado from Ink Master season 5

Kelly Severtson from Ink Master season 13

Spanky Loco

Mystical Mike from Ink Master Season 3

Big Jaz from Ink Master season 12

Fon from Ink Master season 12

Jake Parsons from Ink Master season 13

Gian Karle from Ink Master season 8

Al Fliction from Ink Master season 1

Trocon Talhouk from Black Ink Atlanta

Jordi Pla from Ink Master season 13

Gary Parisi from Ink Master season 10

E MAC from Ink Master season 13

Charles Whitfield