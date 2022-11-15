It’s the most wonderful time of year and there are plenty of events across Chicagoland that are spreading holiday cheer.
We’ve compiled a list and checked it twice and think it has something for everyone whether they’ve been naughty or nice.
Holiday Lights
Lightscape
(Nov. 11 – Jan. 8)
Chicago Botanic Garden
Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Light
(Nov. 16 – Jan. 8)
Museum of Science and Industry
Shine Lightshow
(Nov. 18 – Jan. 1)
Schaumburg / Northbrook
Santa’s Rock N Lights
(Nov. 18 – Jan. 1)
Grayslake
Amaze Light Festival
(Nov. 18 – Jan. 8)
Odyssey Fun World
Tinley Park
Illumination: Tree Lights
(Nov. 19 – Jan. 7)
Morton Arboretum
Magnificent Mile Lights Festival & Parade
(Nov. 19)
The Magnificent Mile
North Michigan Avenue (625 North Michigan Avenue)
ZooLights
(Nov. 19 – Jan. 1)
Lincoln Park Zoo
Light Up the Lake
(Nov. 25 – Jan. 7)
Navy Pier
2022 Aurora Festival of Lights
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 25)
Philips Park
Aurora
Holiday Magic
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 31)
Brookfield Zoo
Festival of Lights and Tree Sales
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 30)
Cosley Zoo
Wheaton
Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 30)
Santa’s Village
East Dundee
Holiday in the Park
(Nov. 25 – Jan. 1)
Six Flags
Gurnee
Shopping
Christkindlmarket
(Nov. 18 – Dec. 24)
Aurora / Chicago / Wrigleyville
State Street Holiday Market
(Nov. 18 – Dec. 18)
35 S. State
Winterland at Gallagher Way
(Nov. 18 – Jan. 8)
3635 N. Clark St.
Skating
McCormick Tribune Ice Rink
(Nov. 18 – Mar. 5)
Millennium Park
Skating at the Ribbon
(Nov. 18 – Mar. 5)
Maggie Daley Park
Peninsula Chicago Sky Rink
(Nov. 25 – February)
4th floor terrace of the Pensinsula Chicago Hotel
Theatre
A Christmas Story
(Nov. 2 – Jan. 1)
Marriott Theatre, Linconshire
Elf the Musical
(Nov. 9 – Jan. 8)
Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Terrace
Immersive Nutcracker
(Nov. 19 – Dec. 31)
Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago
108 West Germania Place
A Christmas Carol
(Nov. 19-Dec. 31)
The Goodman Theatre
I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 23)
Paramount Theatre, Aurora
The Nutcracker by the Joffrey Ballet
(Dec. 3 – Dec. 27)
The Lyric Opera House
Trains
Happy Holiday Railway
(Nov. 25 – Dec. 18)
Illinois Railway Museum
Union
Holiday Express
(Dec. 1 – Dec. 18)
Blackberry Farm
Aurora