It’s the most wonderful time of year and there are plenty of events across Chicagoland that are spreading holiday cheer.

We’ve compiled a list and checked it twice and think it has something for everyone whether they’ve been naughty or nice.

Holiday Lights

Lightscape

(Nov. 11 – Jan. 8)

Chicago Botanic Garden

Christmas Around the World and Holiday of Light

(Nov. 16 – Jan. 8)

Museum of Science and Industry

Shine Lightshow

(Nov. 18 – Jan. 1)

Schaumburg / Northbrook

Santa’s Rock N Lights

(Nov. 18 – Jan. 1)

Grayslake

Amaze Light Festival

(Nov. 18 – Jan. 8)

Odyssey Fun World

Tinley Park

Amaze Light Festival

Illumination: Tree Lights

(Nov. 19 – Jan. 7)

Morton Arboretum

Magnificent Mile Lights Festival & Parade

(Nov. 19)

The Magnificent Mile

North Michigan Avenue (625 North Michigan Avenue)

ZooLights

(Nov. 19 – Jan. 1)

Lincoln Park Zoo

Zoolights

Light Up the Lake

(Nov. 25 – Jan. 7)

Navy Pier

2022 Aurora Festival of Lights

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 25)

Philips Park

Aurora

Holiday Magic

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 31)

Brookfield Zoo

Festival of Lights and Tree Sales

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 30)

Cosley Zoo

Wheaton

Magical Christmas Drive-Thru Experience

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 30)

Santa’s Village

East Dundee

Holiday in the Park

(Nov. 25 – Jan. 1)

Six Flags

Gurnee

Shopping

Christkindlmarket

(Nov. 18 – Dec. 24)

Aurora / Chicago / Wrigleyville

Christkindlmarket at Daley Plaza. Photo by Abel Arciniega

State Street Holiday Market

(Nov. 18 – Dec. 18)

35 S. State

Winterland at Gallagher Way

(Nov. 18 – Jan. 8)

3635 N. Clark St.

Skating

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink

(Nov. 18 – Mar. 5)

Millennium Park

McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium Park. Photo by Abel Arciniega

Skating at the Ribbon

(Nov. 18 – Mar. 5)

Maggie Daley Park

Peninsula Chicago Sky Rink

(Nov. 25 – February)

4th floor terrace of the Pensinsula Chicago Hotel

Photo courtesy: The Peninsula Chicago

Theatre

A Christmas Story

(Nov. 2 – Jan. 1)

Marriott Theatre, Linconshire

Elf the Musical

(Nov. 9 – Jan. 8)

Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook Terrace

Immersive Nutcracker

(Nov. 19 – Dec. 31)

Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago

108 West Germania Place

A Christmas Carol

(Nov. 19-Dec. 31)

The Goodman Theatre

I Saw Mommy Kissing the Second City

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 23)

Paramount Theatre, Aurora

The Nutcracker by the Joffrey Ballet

(Dec. 3 – Dec. 27)

The Lyric Opera House



Trains

Happy Holiday Railway

(Nov. 25 – Dec. 18)

Illinois Railway Museum

Union

Holiday Express

(Dec. 1 – Dec. 18)

Blackberry Farm

Aurora