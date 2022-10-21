CHICAGO – The best team in college football of interest in the Chicagoland area currently sits in Champaign, as Illinois is enjoying their best season in over a decade.

Now the Illini are not only chasing a Big Ten West division championship, but they’re also trying to help their running back “Chase” some major postseason awards as well.

Meanwhile, Northwestern and Notre Dame are looking to get back on the winning track with the Irish losing last week to Stanford while the Wildcats have dropped five-straight games. Northern Illinois was in that boat before they snapped their skid against Eastern Michigan last week.

Meanwhile, college basketball season is creeping ever closer, and the Big East projections for DePaul men’s and women’s hoops are out.

We featured all of these stories on “Campus Check-In” on WGN News Now as we now reach the second half of the month of October. Along with hearing from the Illini, Irish, and Wildcats, we also talked with Meghan McKeown of the Big Ten Network about what we might see out of a few local teams in the conference on the hardwood this season.

