MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Summer 2023 can’t come soon enough for country fans with a six-stop stadium tour slated for superstar George Strait.

Known as the King of Country, Strait will be joined by fellow genre-defining acts Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. The trio will launch their tour on May 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona before heading the Milwaukee on June 3 to play American Family Field (home to the Milwaukee Brewers).

According to the concert announcement, tickets to all shows go on sale Friday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time at GeorgeStrait.com. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, October 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 3 at 10 p.m. local time.

In a quote shared exclusively with Billboard Strait said, “When I walk through those curtains and see those smiling faces, my feet don’t touch the ground again ‘til I walk back out and get on that bus that got me there. That’s from a song I wrote called ‘I’ll Always Remember You.’ It’s a true statement.”

Here’s the full tour schedule:

May 6 – Glendale, Arizona | State Farm Stadium

June 3 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin | American Family Field

June 17 – Seattle, Washington | Lumen Field

June 24 – Denver, Colorado | Empower Field at Mile High Stadium

July 29 – Nashville, Tennessee | Nissan Stadium

August 5 – Tampa, Florida | Raymond James Stadium